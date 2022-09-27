dFund (DFND) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

dFund (DFND) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. dFund has a total market capitalization of $482,303.00 and $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dFund has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About dFund

dFund launched on May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

