Dfyn Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

