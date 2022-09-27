DIA (DIA) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $65.38 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIA Coin Profile

DIA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 173,296,237 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

