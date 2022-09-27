Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Up 0.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE:DEO opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.32. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $165.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.