Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.19. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 48,000 shares.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$22.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

