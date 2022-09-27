Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Tops $11.41 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00016092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001556 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,711,422 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.