Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 272.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

