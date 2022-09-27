Digital Fitness Tops 24-Hour Volume of $179,206.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010985 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ launch date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit.

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

