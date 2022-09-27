Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 470,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,507,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.