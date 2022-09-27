Digitalcoin Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $90,253.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00273923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001370 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002538 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,596,791 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

