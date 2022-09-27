Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE DDS opened at $268.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $167.03 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,962,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.