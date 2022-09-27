Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,564 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 12.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.61% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $83,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 385,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

