Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

