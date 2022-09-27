Dipper Network (DIP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $196,902.38 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,175.23 or 1.00022074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

About Dipper Network

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

