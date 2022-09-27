DISCIPLINA Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,049.96 or 1.09876160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063629 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

