dKargo (DKA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $200.03 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $200.03 million and $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dKargo

dKargo launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

