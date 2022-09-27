Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

