Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $410.66 or 0.02190986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $44.21 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

