Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0626

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.53 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00272218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001289 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017172 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,250,356,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.