Don’t KYC Trading Up 14.7% This Week (DKYC)

Don’t KYC (DKYC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Don’t KYC coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Don’t KYC has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $10,577.00 worth of Don’t KYC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don’t KYC has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Don’t KYC

Don’t KYC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,981,029,659 coins. Don’t KYC’s official Twitter account is @DontKYC.

Buying and Selling Don’t KYC

