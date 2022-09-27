Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $675.00

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $119,241.92 and approximately $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156826 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Donut
