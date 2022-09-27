Dora Factory (DORA) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $26.96 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00014440 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dora Factory is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

