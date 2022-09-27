DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the period. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 4.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DoubleVerify worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,899,416 shares of company stock worth $177,791,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

