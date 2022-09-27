Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

