DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. DPRating has a market cap of $1.40 million and $33,576.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

About DPRating

DPRating was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com/pc_EN.html. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results.Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

