DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $48,403.02 and approximately $4,864.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein’s launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

