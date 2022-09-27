Drip Network Price Tops $6.75 on Major Exchanges (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Drip Network coin can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00033660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Drip Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,157,030 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

