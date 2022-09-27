DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

