Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $47.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 143,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

