Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NAPA opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

