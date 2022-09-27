Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.41 and a 1 year high of C$9.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1068455 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$71,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

