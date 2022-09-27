DXdao Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,462.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $51.41 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $345.06 or 0.01818402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DXdao

DXdao’s launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link/#.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

