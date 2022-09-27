Dynamite Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $3,734.26 and $24,868.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 coins and its circulating supply is 385,525 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

