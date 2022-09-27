e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,746 shares of company stock worth $19,538,088 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

