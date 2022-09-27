Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
