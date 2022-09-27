ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.60 million 1.42 -$9.93 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ecoark and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecoark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ecoark and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -87.70% -92.59% -51.50% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Ecoark on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in the bitcoin mining operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation service contractors. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

