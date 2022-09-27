ECOMI (OMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $261.72 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $261.72 million and approximately $536,056.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 205,268,223,207 coins and its circulating supply is 581,910,045,187 coins. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

