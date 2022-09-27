EDDASwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $639,159.00 (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One EDDASwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.83 or 0.00628553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDDASwap has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. EDDASwap has a market capitalization of $639,159.00 and approximately $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EDDASwap

EDDASwap was first traded on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDDASwap’s official website is eddaswap.com.

EDDASwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDDASwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDDASwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

