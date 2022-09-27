Edge Price Hits $0.0682 on Exchanges (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Edge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Edge
Edge’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.
Buying and Selling Edge
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars.
