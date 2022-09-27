Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.47 or 0.99752890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057016 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064079 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.