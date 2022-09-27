EDUCare (EKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $298,970.00

EDUCare (EKT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $298,970.00 and $4,220.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

