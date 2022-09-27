Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00275012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017276 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,869,165 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.