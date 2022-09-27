Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

