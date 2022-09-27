Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $126.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

