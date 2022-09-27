Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
ELMD has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
Electromed Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $9.91 on Monday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
