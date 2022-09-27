Eleven Finance (ELE) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Eleven Finance has a market cap of $10,740.92 and $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eleven Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eleven Finance Coin Profile

Eleven Finance (CRYPTO:ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eleven Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

