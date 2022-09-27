Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.10. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

