Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,334 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $19.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.