Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,334 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.