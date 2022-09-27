Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

