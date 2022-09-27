Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

